COVID-19: India Reports 8,488 New Cases, Lowest In 538 Days & 249 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

As per the latest data published by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, India registered 8,488 new Coronavirus infections, the lowest in 538 days, bringing the country's overall tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,45,18,901, while active cases decreased to 1,18,443. According to figures updated at 8 am, the death toll has risen to 4,65,911 with 249 new fatalities.

The daily increase in new Coronavirus infections has been fewer than 20,000 for 45 days in a row, and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 148 days in a row. The active cases account for 0.34 per cent of total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID recovery rate was 98.31%, the highest since March 2020, according to the ministry. In a single 24-hour period, the active COVID caseload decreased by 4,271 cases.

#COVID19 | India reports 8,488 new cases (lowest in 538 days), 12,510 recoveries & 249 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.



Active cases stand at 1,18,443 - lowest in 534 days (account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.34% - lowest since March 2020) pic.twitter.com/CRBhFddzhP — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

India COVID tally

On August 7, 2020, India's COVID-19 tally surpassed 20 lakh, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It reached 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and one crore on December 19. On May 4, India passed the two-crore mark, and on June 23, it passed the three-crore mark.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) reported on Monday that over 63 crore samples had been tested for COVID-19 across the country, with more than 7 lakh samples analysed in the last 24 hours. "Total samples tested for COVID-19 up to November 21 stands at 63,25,24,259. Of these, 7,83,567 samples were tested yesterday," ICMR tweeted.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

In terms of immunisation, India has so far administered 116.87 crore vaccine doses. will host a meeting on Monday, November 22, to examine the progress and planning of the COVID-19 vaccine in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Puducherry. These are the states with a vaccination coverage rate of less than 70%. Meghalaya had 56.7% first-dose coverage, Manipur had 54.2%, Nagaland had 49%t, and Puducherry had 65.7%. According to government data, over 82% of the eligible population in India has received the first dose of anti-COVID vaccination, with approximately 43% fully vaccinated.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI)