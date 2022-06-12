COVID-19: India Reports 8,582 New Cases In 24 Hrs; Daily Positivity Rate Rises To 2.71%

As India continues to fight COVID-19, the Ministry and health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday, June 12, informed that India has reported 8,582 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 4,32,13,435 in the country.

The daily positivity rate stood at 2.71% and the weekly positivity rate is at 2.02%. With 4,435 patients recovering during the last 24 hours, the total recoveries have reached 4,26,52,743 and the recovery rate now stands at 98.68%. According to the Ministry of Health, with four virus-related deaths also being reported yesterday, the COVID death count stood at 5,24,761.

The testing capacity has increased and as of now, 85.48 crore tests have been conducted. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 3,16,179 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

COVID situation in Maharashtra

Maharashtra state on Saturday reported 2,922 new COVID cases with one fatality. A state health official said that the state saw a dip in cases after it recorded 159 cases less than June 10.

A 37-year-old man from Pune was diagnosed with BA.5 sub-variant. Officials stated that his sample was processed at the Pune-based Indian Institute of Science, Education, and Research and recovered in home isolation. The man had returned from England on May 12.

The active COVID cases in the state now stand at 14,858. Maharashtra's overall caseload went up to 79,07,631 and the number of COVID fatalities to 1,47,868.

COVID vaccination drive in India

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 195 Crore (1,95,05,33,258) landmark milestone on Saturday. More than 11 lakh (11,30,430) Vaccine Doses were administered on June 11.

To date, India has administered a total of 1,94,97,23,652 COVID vaccines under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. About 2.42 1,01,34,46,012 people have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

India on April 17 announced that as per provisional reports by Union Home Ministry, the COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 186.51 Crore. According to the government release, this has been achieved through 2,27,22,442 sessions.

