COVID-19: India Reports 8,954 New Infections, 267 Deaths; Active Caseload Stands At 99,023

As per the data released on Wednesday by the Union Health Ministry, India registered 8,954 new Coronavirus infections, bringing the overall number of COVID-19 cases to 3,45,96,776, with active cases at fewer than a lakh after 547 days. According to data updated at 8 a.m., the death toll has risen to 4,69,247, including 267 new fatalities.

For the past 54 days, the daily increase in new Coronavirus infections has been below 20,000, and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for the past 156 days. The number of active cases has decreased to 99,023 instances, accounting for 0.29% of all infections, the lowest level since March 2020, according to the ministry, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.36%, the greatest level since March 2020. Over the course of 24 hours, the active COVID-19 caseload has decreased by 1,520 cases.

The daily positive rate was 0.81% on average. For the past 58 days, it has been less than 2%. Additionally, the weekly positivity rate was 0.84%. According to the ministry, it has been below 1% for the past 17 days. The number of persons who have recovered from the sickness has risen to 3,40,28,506, with a 1.36% case fatality rate. Also, the total number of doses given out in the country as part of the statewide COVID-19 vaccination effort has surpassed 124.10 crores.

On August 7, 2020, India's COVID-19 tally surpassed 20 lakh, followed by 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It exceeded the 60 lakh level on September 28, the 70 lakh mark on October 11, the 80 lakh mark on October 29, the 90 lakh mark on November 20, and the one-crore mark on December 19. On May 4, India passed the two-crore mark, and on June 23, it passed the three-crore mark.

There were 267 new deaths, with 177 from Kerala and 35 from Maharashtra. According to a Kerala state government release on Tuesday, 19 deaths were reported in the recent few days, and 158 were labelled as COVID-19 deaths after accepting appeals based on the new Centre guidelines and Supreme Court instructions. So far, the country has recorded 4,69,247 deaths, including 1,40,997 in Maharashtra, 40,132 in Kerala, 38,211 in Karnataka, 36,481 in Tamil Nadu, 25,098 in Delhi, 22,911 in Uttar Pradesh, and 19,486 in West Bengal. More than 70% of the deaths, according to the ministry, were caused by comorbidities.

Centre issues fresh guidelines for international passengers

Meanwhile, the central government imposed fresh limitations on international travellers arriving from other nations, citing concerns about the latest variant, Omicron. According to a Centre guideline, all passengers with a 14-day travel history must fill out a self-declaration board form.

