COVID-19: India Reports Jump In Omicron Cases As Tally Soars To 578 From 422 In 24 Hours

India has reported fresh 6,531 cases in the last 24 hours taking the active COVID-19 tally on Monday to 75,841. Apart from that with 7,141 recoveries and 315 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the total recovery and death recovery toll stands at 3,42,37,495 and 4,79,997 respectively. Along with that, a total of 578 cases of Omicron variant has also been reported from across the country with Delhi leading the tally with 142 cases followed by Maharashtra with 141 cases.

While India's recovery rate stands at 98.40%, which is the highest since March 2020, the weekly positivity rate is at 0.63%, remaining less than 1% from the last 43 days, and the daily positivity rate at 0.87%.

Also, India's total COVID-19 vaccination coverage stands at 141.70 crores (1,41,70,25,654) with 29,93,283 administered in the last 24 hours. Speaking about the vaccine availability in states and union territories, a total of 148.37 crores (1,48,37,98,635) vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories as of December 26, 2021, through the Centre's free of cost channel and direct state procurement category. Apart from that, more than 17.72 crores (17,72,05,206) of balanced and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs and are yet to be administered.

The central government's nationwide vaccination drive has been intensified amid the growing cases of Omicron variant in the country. Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his sudden address to the nation announced about vaccinating children between the ages of 15 and 18 followed by booster shots for frontline, health care workers and senior citizens.

Omicron cases in India

With a total of 578 Omicron cases from 19 states and UTs as reported on Monday, the majority number of infections have been recorded from Delhi with 142 cases closed followed by Maharashtra with 141 cases, Kerala with 57, Gujarat with 49, and so on.

In view of the rise in coronavirus and Omicron cases, multi-disciplinary central teams have also been deployed in 10 identified states including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Mizoram, West Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Punjab. In light of the cases, state governments have already started reimposing night curfews and restrictions for addressing the spread of the virus.

