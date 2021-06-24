COVID-19: India Reports Less Than 60,000 Cases For 4th Day In A Row; 1,321 Deaths Recorded

Amid undulating COVID-19 figures, India recorded 54,069 new COVID-19 cases and 68,885 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The country has recorded less than 60,000 fresh infections for the fourth consecutive day. The data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare indicated an improvised COVID-19 situation in the country as statistics are stagnant if not on an upward trend.

According to the data shared by the Health Ministry on June 24, the country witnessed as many as 1,321 deaths in the last 24 hours. With the new cases, the cumulative caseload has climbed to 3,00,82,778 including 6,27,057 active COVID-19 cases.

Positivity Rate below 5% for 17 consecutive days

India's daily positivity rate stands at 2.91 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is currently at 3.04 per cent. It is pertinent to note that the daily and weekly positivity rate has remained less than 5 per cent for 17 consecutive days now. While daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new COVID-19 cases for the 42nd consecutive day, the recovery rate is currently at 96.61 per cent.

As many as 3,91,981 people have succumbed to COVID-19 infection so far, while the total recovery count has climbed to the 2,90,63,740 mark. The testing capacity has substantially been ramped up, the data showed that 39.78 crore total tests have been conducted.

India's Cumulative Covid Vaccination Coverage Crosses 30 Crore

According to the ministry's data, a total of 64.89 lakh vaccine doses were administered yesterday. As per data shared by the Health ministry a total of 30,16,26,028 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 under a nationwide vaccination drive. As the new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, more than 64 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in a day's time, according to Co-WIN data.

By June 23 India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 30 crore, the Union Health Ministry had informed.

Ministry also said Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.