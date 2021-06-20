COVID-19: India Reports Less Than 60,000 Fresh Cases After 81 Days; Records 1,576 Deaths

Indian recorded 58,419 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while the country has recorded less than 60,000 fresh infections after 81 days, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday. The data indicates an improvised COVID-19 situation in the country as statistics are stagnant if not increasing.

According to the data shared by the health ministry on June 20, the country witnessed as many as 1,576 deaths and 87,619 recoveries in the last 24 hours. With the new cases, the cumulative caseload has climbed to 2,98,81,965 including 7,29,243 active COVID-19 cases.

Positivity Rate below 5% for 13 consecutive days

India's daily positivity rate stands at 3.22 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is currently at 3.43 per cent. It is pertinent to note that the daily positivity rate has remained below 5 per cent for 13 consecutive days now.

As many as 3,86,713 people have succumbed to COVID-19 infection so far, while the total recovery count has climbed to the 2,87,66,009 mark.

While daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new COVID-19 cases for the 38th consecutive day, the recovery rate is currently at 96.27 per cent. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 39,10,19,083 samples were tested for COVID-19 until June 19, out of which 18,11,446 samples were tested yesterday.

As per data shared by the Health ministry a total of 27,66,93,572 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

COVID-19 situations in Mumbai & Delhi improve

Mumbai on Saturday added 696 COVID-19 cases and reported 13 deaths due to the viral infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed. The caseload of the country's financial capital thus rose to 7,20,637 and the death toll reached 15,279, it said. 14,751 active cases were recorded, the civic body informed.

While 790 people were discharged from hospitals, the total of recoveries reached 6,88,340. About 33,136 tests were conducted during the day, the tally of samples tested for coronavirus in the city so far rose to 67,86,802. The recovery rate was placed at 95 per cent. There are 18 containment zones and 82 sealed building in the city at present.

Whereas, on June 19, Delhi recorded 7 deaths due to COVID-19, the lowest since April 1, and 135 fresh COVID-19 cases of as the positivity rate dipped to 0.18 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here. These new fatalities pushed the death toll to 24,907.

This is also the first time the daily fatality count plummeted to a single-digit since April 1 when the city had recorded nine deaths and 2,790 cases, the data stated.