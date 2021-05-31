COVID-19: India Reports Lowest Daily Coronavirus Cases In Last 50 Days

Amid all the bad news that's coming in during this unprecedented coronavirus second-wave across India, there is a ray of hope that is comforting. Some considerable improvements have been noted over the last 24 hours which is a welcome change in a much-needed direction.

Here are the key trends:

India reports lowest Daily New Cases of 1.52 Lakh in 50 days; declining trend in new cases maintained.

India's active caseload further declines to 20,26,092

Active Cases decrease by 88,416 in the last 24 hours

2,56,92,342 total Recoveries across the country so far.

2,38,022 patients recovered during the last 24 hours.

Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 18th consecutive day

Recovery Rate increases to 91.60%

Weekly Positivity Rate currently at 9.04%

Daily positivity rate at 9.07%, less than 10% for 7 consecutive days.

Testing capacity substantially ramped up - 34.48 cr tests total conducted

21.3 Cr. Vaccine Doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive

Number of deaths

A total of 3,29,100 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 94,844 from Maharashtra, 28,679 from Karnataka, 24,151 from Delhi, 23,754 from Tamil Nadu, 20,346 from Uttar Pradesh, 15,410 from West Bengal, 14,432 from Punjab, and 13,016 from Chhattisgarh. The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website,