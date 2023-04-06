Covid-19: India Reports Over 5000 Cases, Maharashtra Tops The Chart With 803 In 24 Hrs

In the midst of the nation's rapidly increasing Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra on Thursday reported 803 new cases in the last 24 hours, with 216 infections occurring in Mumbai alone. The state recorded a total of 569 infections on Wednesday. There are presently 3,987 active cases in the state.

According to health officials, the additional cases brought the total number of infections to 81,47,673 while the number of fatalities increased to 1,48,454 due to the deaths of three people.

In the last 24 hours, 687 patients were discharged, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 79,95,232. In Maharashtra, there are currently 3,987 active cases.

The state has a fatality rate at 1.82 percent. Up to this point, 81,47,673 laboratory samples (8,66,75,772 total) have tested positive (09.40%) for Covid-19.

India has recorded 5,335 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest number in 195 days, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. With the recent increase in daily cases, the number of active cases in the nation has surpassed 25,000. With 13 deaths, the death toll has reached 5,30,929; two deaths were reported from Karnataka, two from Maharashtra, one from each of Kerala and Punjab, and seven deaths were reconciled by Kerala.

India reported 5,383 new Covid-19 cases on a single day on September 23 of last year. There are now 25,587 active cases across the nation.

According to a report by PTI, the Health department of the Delhi government reported that on Thursday, Delhi recorded 606 new cases of Covid, the most since last August, with a positive rate of 16.98%. One more Covid-positive patient died in the national capital, according to the health bulletin. However, it acknowledged that the "Covid finding was incidental."

The WHO on Thursday urged to take determined and urgent efforts to close gaps exacerbated by the COVID-19 epidemic and achieve health for all through universal health coverage on the eve of World Health Day.

Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia, stated that the global health organisation is fully committed to achieving health for all through universal health coverage (UHC) and making it easier for everyone to access necessary medical services without facing financial hardship.