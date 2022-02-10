COVID-19: India Reports Over 67,000 New Cases In 24 Hours; Recovery Rate Stands At 96.95%

In a recent update to the COVID-19 situation in India, as of Thursday, February 10, the country has reported 67,084 fresh Coronavirus cases with 1,67,882 recoveries and 1,241 deaths in the last 24 hours. As per the Health Ministry, to date, total recoveries have increased to 4,11,80,751. Currently, India’s recovery rate stands at 96.95%.

The country's active caseload stands at 7,90,789 constituting 1.86%of total cases. The daily positivity rate stood at 4.44% and the weekly positivity rate is at 6.58%.

India's COVID vaccination drive

To date, India has administered a total of 1,71,24,55,713 under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. And in a major milestone achievement, over 1 crore adolescents in the age group (15-18) have been administered with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine within a month of the commencement of the vaccination programme on February 9. The news was shared by the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Twitter in a post that read, "What a historic feat by Young India! Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19".

It is also learned that 28,22,459 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to pregnant women till February 2.

In another related update, Indian pharmaceutical company Glenmark Limited and Canadian biotech firm SaNOtize Research and Development Corp launched FabiSpray in India, which is a Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray, developed to kill the COVID-19 virus in the upper airways.

Health experts on reinfection of COVID-19

Health experts have mentioned that due to the immune escape capacity of the virus, people infected with COVID suffer from the disease again within two to three weeks of their last infection. Dr DS Rana, Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, stated that reinfection chances are high in people who have been infected during the Omicron-driven third wave. They further advised all the people including those who have recovered from the infection to follow COVID appropriate behaviour including wearing of a mask.

The immune system of a host, especially of a human being, is unable to respond to an infectious agent when the antigenic escape, immune escape, immune evasion, or escape mutation occurs. The host's immune system fails to respond as it is no longer able to recognize and eliminate a pathogen including a virus.

