COVID-19: India Records 18,653 New Cases; Total Tally Mounts To 5.85 Lakh

On Wednesday, India's Coronavirus count rose to 5.85 lakh, witnessing 18,653 new cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll has gone up to 17,400 with 507 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. According to the Health Ministry, the total count of cases was 5,85,493 of which there are 2,20,114 active cases while the number of cured/discharged/migrated patients stands at 3,47,979.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with 5,537 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday. The total count of cases has gone up to 1,80,298 including 79,075 active cases, 93,154 recovered cases, and 8,053 deaths. One hundred and ninety-eight persons died in the state in the last 24 hours.

READ: COVID-19: Prompt measures saved India from slipping into crisis situation, says Jitendra Singh

Recovery Rate Mounts To 59.43%

The recovery rate on Wednesday further increased to 59.43%. There are 1,27,864 recovered cases, more than the active COVID-19 cases, as on date. During the last 24 hours, a total of 13,157 COVID-19 patients have been cured, taking the cumulative figure to 3,47,978.

Additionally, there has been a steady rise in the samples tested every day. During the last 24 hours, 2,17,931 samples have been tested. The cumulative number of samples tested, as on date is 88,26,585.

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai; India's total tally at 5,85,493

India's first COVID vaccine Covaxin gets DCGI nod for human trials

Earlier on June 30, Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) has given a green signal for conducting the human trials of India's first COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin'. The development comes after the Union Health Ministry gave a nod for clinical human trials of the potential vaccine after successfully testing it on animals.

Covaxin has been approved for Phase I & II Human Clinical Trials which will begin from July. The vaccine is being developed by Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology (NIV).

READ: Health Ministry officals led by Lav Aggarwal visit Telangana to review Covid situation

READ: COVID-19: Recovery rate mounts to 59.43%; testing lab network across India strengthened

(with inputs from ANI)