COVID-19: India Sees 28,204 New Infections, 373 Deaths In Last 24hrs; Lowest In 147 Days

India reported 28,204 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, the country recorded the lowest daily cases in 147 days, as informed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. There has been a rapid decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in India. With the newly reported infections, the total number of cases are at 3,19,98,158. The number of active COVID-19 cases also dropped to 3,88,508 and currently forms 1.21% of the total cases. This is the lowest since March.

There have been recoveries of 3,11,80,968 patients in total and 41,511 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. India also recorded the highest ever recovery rate which is currently at 97.45%. The death toll has reached 4,28,682. This includes 373 new deaths. The weekly positivity rate has remained below 5%. It is currently at 2.36%. The daily positivity rate is at 1.87% and has been less than 3% for 15 consecutive days. The testing capacity in the country has been increased drastically. There have been 48.32 crore COVID tests conducted so far.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research, 48,32,78,545 samples were tested up to August 9. Out of this, 15,11,313 samples were tested yesterday. There are no new COVID-19 cases in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. The total number of COVID vaccine doses administered in the country so far has reached 51,45,00,268. Out of this 54,91,647 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The vaccine production is expected to go up, as permission has been given now to four more Indian pharmaceutical companies to start production. Johnson And Johnson’s single-dose vaccine has also been approved For Emergency Use in India. An ICMR study has also said that a Covishield and Covaxin combination elicits better immunogenicity than two doses of the same vaccine. COVID protocols and certain lockdown measures are still being followed in some states, as a precaution, due to the Delta variant of the virus, which could lead to a third wave of the pandemic in the country.

