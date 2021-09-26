COVID-19: India Sees 28,326 Cases And 260 Deaths In 24 Hrs; Over 85 Cr Doses Administered

According to the health ministry's latest bulletin at 9.30 am, India has reported 28,326 new COVID cases and 260 deaths in the last 24 hours. Kerala had 16,671 new cases and 120 deaths yesterday, out of the total daily new cases and deaths. According to the health ministry's report, the overall number of cases has risen to 3,36,52,745, while the deaths have risen to 4,46,918.

In the last 24 hours, India recorded 26,032 recoveries, bringing the recovery rate to 97.77 per cent, according to the health ministry's official release. The total number of recoveries is now 3,29,02,351. The fatality rate is at 1.33 per cent.

COVID: 28,326 new COVID-19 cases in India, 260 deaths reported

There were fewer new cases recorded on Sunday than on Saturday. India's active caseload grew to 3,03,476 with the new cases recorded. In the last 24 hours, the active Covid-19 caseload has grown by 2,034 cases. Active cases now make up less than 1 per cent of total cases, with 0.90 per cent being the current figure.

The positivity rate for the week was 1.98 per cent. According to the health ministry, it has been below 3 per cent for the past 93 days. The daily positive rate was 1.90 per cent on average. For the past 27 days, it has been less than 3 per cent. 56.32 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 within the country.

India's vaccination coverage crosses 85 crore

With more than 68.42 lakh doses provided in the last 24 hours, India's cumulative vaccination coverage surpassed 85 crores. It was reported at 85,60,81,527. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed global vaccine producers to come and make vaccines in India during his address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Saturday, emphasising that India's "faith is to serve people".

"Understanding its responsibility towards humanity, India started giving vaccines to the needy in the world. I, here, invite the global manufacturers of vaccines to come and make the vaccine in India," PM Modi said.

PM Modi invites vaccine producers to manufacture in India

PM Modi also mentioned that India has produced the world's first DNA vaccination. This vaccine may be administered to anyone over the age of 12. Despite its limited resources, he stated that India is working actively on vaccine development and manufacturing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Washington on Wednesday for a three-day visit, his first outside of the country visit since the pandemic broke out. He spoke at the Quad Leaders Summit on Friday, announcing that India will make 8 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine available by the end of October as part of the Quad vaccination partnership.

I invite the world- Come, Make Vaccines in India! pic.twitter.com/ODsbsHyU7o — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 25, 2021

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI/Pixabay)