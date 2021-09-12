COVID-19: India Sees 28591 Infections & 338 Deaths; Kerala Still Reports Majority Of Cases

With Kerala still contributing the maximum number of coronavirus cases, India on Sunday reported 28,591 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of active cases to 3,84,921 active cases. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) provided details on the recent numbers from across the country. The active cases constitute 1.16 per cent of the total cases in the country and India now has 3,32,36,921 coronavirus cases to date. Further, the death count stands at 4,42,655 with 338 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate remains at 97.51 per cent with 34,848 patients who have recovered during the last 24 hours. At the same time, the weekly positivity rate still remains below 5 per cent and currently stands at 2.17 per cent. It is below 3 per cent for the last 79 days. On the other hand, The daily positivity rate stands at 1.87 per cent, which is less than 3 per cent for the past 13 days.

COVID Vaccination drive

Speaking on the nationwide vaccination drive, the Health Ministry on Sunday informed that a total of 73,82,07,378 vaccines have been administered to date with 72,86,883 in the last 24 hours. Earlier on Saturday, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed 73 crores, according to data released by the Indian government. As for the coronavirus testing in India, more than 15.30 crores (15,30,125) of COVID tests were conducted on Saturday. A total of 54,18,05,829 tests have been conducted so far in the country.

COVID-19 cases in India

India has been witnessing a steady dip in the number of cases amid revised COVID-19 norms in several states. However, as the festive season has started in various states, a probability of a spike in cases is predicted. Meanwhile, Kerala reported 20,487 cases on Saturday. Also, the number of fatalities on Sunday included a major number from Kerala with 181 deaths followed by Maharashtra with 35. According to the Kerala health ministry, the test positivity rate stood at 15.19 per cent. Thrissur reported the highest number of fresh cases with 2,812, followed by Ernakulam with 2,490 and Thiruvananthapuram with 2,217.

