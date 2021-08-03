COVID-19: India Sees 30,549 New Infections And 422 Deaths; Active Cases Fall To 4,04,958

According to the official data released by Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, India reported 30,549 COVID-19 positive cases and 38,887 discharges in the past 24 hours. Unfortunately, a total of 422 people succumbed to death in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 4,25,195 due to coronavirus infection. The total caseload of India reached 3,17,26,507 in numbers, while the overall number of active cases is 4,04,958. As India's vaccination drive gained momentum, more than 61 lakh people have been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the overall vaccination to more than 47 crores so far.

Kerala is the biggest contributor to India's COVID-19 cases as the state has recorded 13,984 positive cases in the last 24 hours. The overall caseload of Kerala reached more than 34 lakhs with 16,955 deaths so far. Maharashtra stands after Kerala for contributing to COVID-19 positive cases as the state has recorded 4869 cases in a single day, and 90 people succumbed to death. However, a total of 8,429 people have been recovered from the infection and nearly 75,000 cases are still active at present. Apart from Kerala and Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh has also recorded 1,546 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 19,70,008 cases. Presently, 20,582 cases are still active in the state and more than 13,000 people have died due to this viral infection.

In India, a total of 47,85,44,114 vaccines have been administered as the country achieved its vaccination target for July. On the last day of the month, India administered a record 87.8 lakh number doses. In the month of July alone, India administered more than 13.5 crore jabs. In this process of rapid vaccination, the total number of vaccines in the country crossed the 47-crore mark. This milestone is the second highest in the world after China. As per the official data from the Ministry of Health, India now has more than 10.2 crore fully vaccinated citizens. As vaccination drive shows good results, the COVID-19 situation remains under control in the majority of the states. Several states like Punjab, Rajasthan, Odisha have already given permission to reopen schools, given that they strictly abide by the COVID protocols.

