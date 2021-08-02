COVID-19: India Sees 40,134 New Infections And 422 Deaths; Active Cases Rise To 4,13,718

In India, 40,134 people tested positive for COVID-19 and 422 people succumbed to death with the infection in the past 24 hours. The official data of the Union Health Ministry stated that on Monday, a total of 36,946 people recovered from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of total recoveries to 3,08,57,467. The active cases of COVID-19 in India stand at 4,13,718 and the total number of deaths stands at 4,24,773.

After a steady decline for 11 straight weeks, the COVID cases in India rose by a sharp 7.5% in the previous week. In the previous week, India recorded a cumulative tally of 2.66 lakh but from July 26 to August 1, the country recorded more than 2.86 lakh cases. India registered an increase in the weekly cases for the first time since the week of May 3-9. This was the week when the second wave peaked. The cases continued to decline even until the last week, even though the decline had slowed down to 1.4%. The increase in cases is largely down to the sudden explosion of coronavirus in Kerala along with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Kerala has been responsible for almost half the cases in the last seven days, with a daily average of 20,000 new cases.

Vaccination drive in India

In India, a total of 47,22,23,639 vaccines have been administered as the country achieved its vaccination target for July. On the last day of the month, India administered a record 87.8 lakh number doses. In the month of July alone, India administered more than 13.5 crore jabs. In this process of rapid vaccination, the total number of vaccines in the country crossed the 47-crore mark. This milestone is the second highest in the world after China. As per the official data from the Ministry of Health, India now has more than 10.2 crore fully vaccinated citizens. As vaccination drive shows good results, the COVID-19 situation remains under control in the majority of the states. Several states like Punjab, Rajasthan, Odisha have already given permission to reopen schools, given that they strictly abide by the COVID protocols.

(With ANI inputs)