COVID-19: India Witnesses Highest Single-day Spike With 14,516 Cases, Tally Nears 4 Lakh

India's COVID-19 tally witnessed the highest single-day spike with 14,516 cases being reported on Saturday. The total tally of positive cases has now reached 3,95,048 out of which 1,68,269 are at present active. The death toll due to the Coronavirus has reached 12,948. However, the country's recovery rate from COVID-19 continues to improve as 9,120 patients recovered in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate has now touched 54.13% with a total of 2,13,830 recoveries so far.

The country's healthcare infrastructure has also witnessed improvement as the number of government and private labs has now reached 715 and 259, respectively. In the last 24 hours, 1,89,869 samples were tested and the total number of samples tested so far is 66,16,496, the Health Ministry informed on Saturday.

'Ensure strict implementation of home isolation'

The Union Health Ministry on Friday wrote to all states and Union Territories to ensure the strict implementation of guidelines on home isolation at the field level. Mentioning that certain states are allowing home isolation as a routine practice, Lav Aggarwal- the Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry cautioned that this might lead to the spread of disease among family members and neighbours, especially in dense urban conglomerations. According to him, the policy of test, trace, track, and isolate may not be feasible if the guidelines are not implemented in letter and spirit.

Aggarwal stated that the decision on allowing home isolation for patients is based on the assessment of the medical conditions and residential accommodation. He added that a team of doctors shall monitor all cases of home isolation on a regular basis. Moreover, he added that their discharge must be as per the guidelines and shall be reported.

