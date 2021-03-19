COVID-19: Indian Drugmaker Stelis Inks Deal To Produce 200 Million Doses Of Sputnik V

A developer of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, on March 19, said that it had partnered with an Indian drugmaker for the production of 200 million doses of the two-dose jab. In a statement, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) revealed that it had inked an agreement with Bengaluru based Stelis Biopharma "to produce and supply a minimum of 200 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine". The pharmaceutical is expected to be able to start supplying the vaccine from the second half of the year.

Since being approved by Russian health authorities in August last year, Sputnik V jab has been approved by over 52 nations. Leading medical journal Lancet had said that the jabs were 91.6 percent effective against coronavirus. Previously, RDIF had also inked a deal with Hyderabad-based hetero for the production of 100 million doses of the vaccine.

In the statement, RDIF added that Stelis -- the biopharma unit of global pharmaceutical company Strides -- will work with the Russian wealth fund to provide supplies "beyond the initial agreement". Elaborating further, RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev said that the "significant vaccine volumes" produced with Stelis will help widen access to the vaccine worldwide.

“We are delighted to announce our agreement with Stelis Biopharma for a significant capacity of Sputnik V. The Russian vaccine with the efficacy of 91.6% is one of the best vaccines against coronavirus in the world. The significant vaccine volumes, which will be produced jointly with Stelis, will help to widen access to the vaccine on a global scale," he said. READ | CEO: Italy-made Sputnik V aimed for EU market, if approved

Adding to it, Arun Kumar, Founder of Strides Group said, “We are delighted to partner with RDIF to make a substantial contribution towards providing global supply of the Sputnik V vaccine which is one of the most efficacious approved vaccines commercially available. We will also work with RDIF to increase the availability of the vaccine beyond our initial commitments."

About Sputnik V

The Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is based on a modified version of adenovirus, a common cold virus. The vector stripped of its disease-causing genes and modified to carry genetic instructions for making the coronavirus spike protein. This prompts the cells to cause an immune response which eventually protects against the SARS-CoV-2. Slovakia is the second European Union country to use the vaccine, which hasn't been approved by the European Medicines Agency, after Hungary.

Image Credits: Associated Press