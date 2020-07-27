India's Covid Fatality Rate Improves To 2.28%; Among World's Best Despite 50k Cases In 24h

In a significant development, the Health Ministry on Monday said that India’s CFR has improved and is currently at 2.28%. The higher recovery rate from Covid-19 in the country has led to an improvement in India’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) for Covid-19.

“With effective containment strategy, aggressive testing and standardized clinical management protocols based on holistic Standard of Care approach, the Case Fatality Rate has significantly dipped. The Case Fatality Rate is progressively falling and currently, it is 2.28%. India has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world," the statement said.

This comes as India's COVID tally crossed 14 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 49,931 and 708 deaths. The total number of COVID-19 infections in the country stands at 14,35,453 of which 4,85,114 are active while 9,17,568 have been recovered/discharged/migrated. The death toll has risen to 32,771, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

PM Modi Launches High-tech COVID Testing Labs

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched three high-tech COVID-19 testing facilities at Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata via video conference. Speaking at the event, he stated that West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra would be able to conduct 10,000 additional tests. According to him, these facilities would also be used for testing Hepatitis B and C, HIV and dengue. He thanked the Indian Council of Medical Research and other organizations for setting up these facilities.

On this occasion, the PM contended that India was in a much better state compared to other nations in the fight against the novel coronavirus because of correct decisions being taken at the correct time.

