COVID-19: India's Daily Growth Rate Drops From 31% In March To 3.24% In July

The daily growth rate of coronavirus infections in India has dipped from the 31 per cent witnessed in March to 3.24 per cent as of July 14, the Health Ministry said in a statement. At a daily COVID-19 media briefing, Rajesh Bhushan, Officer on Special Duty at the union health said that while India is the second-most populous country globally, it recently started to witness the deceleration trend in the onslaught of coronavirus cases. Additionally, in another positive development, the Reproduction Rate (R) of the virus slumped to 1.11 for the first time in three months after a continued rise for weeks. The R below 1 planks the curve as it indicates a decline in transmission, however, the rate might shoot up due non-adherence of precaution.

“If you look, the daily growth rate in March was around 31 percent, it reduced to 9 percent in May and around 5 percent by the end of May. On July 12, it has come down to 3.24 percent, showing a progressive decline in new cases,” said Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, Ministry of health. Further, he stressed that the recovery percentage was higher than the total cases reported nationwide.

Citing the data, Bhushan noted that while the healthcare was aligned towards certain challenges to avoid being pushed to the point of collapse, this recent dip in trend went unnoticed. Fresh cases “are declining every day now," Bhushan said. “It is essential for people to know the daily growth rate of cases that country is witnessing,” he added. Bhushan informed that more than 5.71 lakh patients that tested positive recovered, most are asymptomatic, and the mortality rate of coronavirus remained well under control.

Cases per million of the population in Russia and the US are 7 and 14 times higher than in India, the senior health ministry official said, adding, the UK, Spain, and Russia fared worse than India with 660, 607, and 78 deaths per million respectively.

Cases per million at 657

At the conference, Bhushan explained, at least 86 percent of all positive cases registered in India were detected across 10 states, of which, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu alone account for 50 percent. “Remaining 36% of cases come from eight states including Karnataka, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Gujarat, and Assam,” he added. Therefore, in many states such as Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Kerala, and Himachal Pradesh, the COVID-19 severity wasn’t as high and the crisis is “relatively much better” Bhushan noted. Explaining that the infection outbreak wasn’t evenly distributed across the states and some states were doing much better than the others, Bhushan said that the cases per million in India was put at 657, compared to the world average of 1,638 cases per million. He said this figure explained that while some states in India witnessed the onslaught of patients overburdening the hospitals, others had relatively managed to keep the cases low.



(Image: ANI)

(With Inputs From Agency)