COVID-19: India's Recoveries, Sample Tests Jump Post Highest Single-day Rise

India recorded its highest single-day jump in Coronavirus recoveries at 56,110 which propelled the country's total number of recovered cases to 16,39,599. The Recovery Rate has also reached another high of 70.38%.

The Union Health Ministry credited the high COVID-19 recovery figures as a result of the successful implementation of effective containment strategy, aggressive and comprehensive testing coupled with standardized clinical management of the critical patients based on the holistic Standard of Care approach.

The coordinated efforts of the Centre and State/UT governments have resulted in continuously increasing average daily recoveries. In the first week of July, the daily average recovered cases were at 15,000 which jumped to more than 50,000 in the first week of August, the Ministry noted in a statement.

Hence, the actual caseload of the country, those who are currently under medical supervision or 'active cases', stands at 6,43,948 which is only 27.64% of the total positive cases. With a consistent and sustained increase in recoveries, the gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases has reached nearly 10 lakh, the Ministry said.

Fatality rate at 1.98%

Meanwhile, focus on improved and effective clinical treatment in hospitals, use of non-invasive, improved and coordinated services of the ambulances for ferrying patients for prompt and timely treatment have resulted in seamless efficient patient management of COVID-19 patients. As a result, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has dropped to 1.98%, way below the global average of 3.6%.

In a meeting with Chief Ministers of 10 States on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that if the state governments work in a focused manner, they can achieve the target of reducing Coronavirus mortality rate below 1%.

New milestone in testing

In terms of COVID-19 testing, India has achieved another peak with 7,33,449 tests done in the last 24 hours. This has taken the cumulative tests to more than 2.6 crore. The test per million population (TPM) has jumped to 18,852.

The graded and evolving response has resulted in a testing strategy that steadily widened the testing net in the country. To keep up with this strategy, the testing lab network in the country is continuously strengthened which as of August 12 consists of 1,421 labs in the country; 944 labs in the government sector, and 477 private labs.

These include:

Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 724 (Govt: 431 + Private: 293)

TrueNat based testing labs: 584 (Govt: 481 + Private: 103)

CBNAAT based testing labs: 113 (Govt: 32 + Private: 81)

