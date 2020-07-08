COVID-19: India's Recovery Rate Continues To Improve Sharply; Touches 61.53%

During the last 24 hours, a total of 16,883 Covid-19 patients have been cured, taking the cumulative figure of recovered cases to 4,56,830 so far. Due to the sharp increase in the COVID-19 cases, India's recovery rate now stands at 61.53%.

Meanwhile, India reported a spike of 22,752 new COVID19 cases and 482 deaths in the last 24 hours. Positive cases stand at 7,42,417 including 2,64,944 active cases, 4,56,831 cured/ discharged/ migrated and 20,642 deaths. The tests per million today stand at 7180. This is because of the sharply focused “Test, Trace, Treat” strategy of the central government, in coordination with the States/UTs.

A crucial component in the appreciable growth in COVID-19 testing is the increased number of diagnostic labs across the country. With 795 labs in the government sector and 324 private labs, there are as many as 1119 labs in the country. These include:

Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 600 (Govt: 372 + Private: 228)

TrueNat based testing labs: 426 (Govt: 390 + Private: 36)

CBNAAT based testing labs: 93 (Govt: 33 + Private: 60)

Centre tells states, UTs to amplify awareness on mental health amid rising COVID cases

Taking a major step on Tuesday in view of the increasing psychosocial concerns among people during COVID-l9, Centre has told states and Union Territories to strengthen mechanisms to spread awareness. Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan has directed the states to conduct awareness campaigns as a part of the government's response to COVID-19.

Sudan in a letter addressed to the Chief Secretaries of the state, suggested setting up of helplines citing Ministry's already existing helpline (080-4611 0007), in collaboration with National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) to provide psychosocial support by mental health professionals.

