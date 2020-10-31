COVID-19: India's Recovery Rate Crosses 91.34%; Fatality Rate Drops To 1.49%

In a major boost for India amid the COVID-19 battle, the country's recovery rate has crossed 91.34% with more than 59,000 patients recovering in the last 24 hours. India's caseload rose to 81,37,119 on Saturday, while the number of recoveries crossed the 74-lakh mark.

The country's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 1,21,641 with 551 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The case fatality rate has dropped to 1.49 percent.

"During the past 24 hours, 48 thousand 268 new cases were reported taking the total number of positive cases in the country to over 81 lakh 37 thousand. The Ministry said that effective implementation of the strategic and graded Test, Track and Treat approach has led to higher recoveries and lower fatality. Currently, India’s Case Fatality Rate is at 1.49 per cent, which is one of the lowest globally. During the last 24 hours, 551 deaths were reported taking the toll to one lakh 21 thousand 641," the Health Ministry stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, more than 11 lakh 64 thousand tests were conducted during the last 24 hours.

READ: No fresh COVID-19 fatality in Jharkhand, tally rises to

READ: After COVID-19 ends, arrangement for Lord Ram's 'darshan' from every village will be made: UP CM

The surge in COVID cases across the world

Meanwhile, the past week accounted for three million new cases of COVID-19 globally, the biggest increase since the start of the pandemic. Europe accounted for the greatest proportion with 1.4 million new cases and 11,700 death, even as France and Germany re-imposed lockdowns.

Witnessing an upsurge, the USA also recorded over 5,00,000 case last week. Russia on Thursday reported a record high of 17,717 cases, taking the national total to 1,581,693. UK reported 1,50,000 cases in the past week. Britain already accounts for Europe’s highest death toll.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

READ: 12 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 4,317

READ: India's COVID-19 caseload goes past 81 lakh with 48,648 fresh infections