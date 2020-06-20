COVID-19: India's Recovery Rate Improves To 54.13%, Cases Near 4 Lakh-mark

India's COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 54.13% as the number of discharged patients in the country stands at 2,13,830 as of the afternoon, June 20. The Union Health Ministry has said that in the last 24 hours, a total of 9,120 COVID-19 patients have been cured. Presently, there are 1,68,269 active cases and all are under active medical supervision.

India on Saturday reported the highest single-day spike of 14,516 new COVID-19 cases and 375 deaths.

Testing capacity up

The Health Ministry said the number of government labs testing for the viral infection has been increased to 715 and private labs have been increased to 259 (a total of 974). The break-up is given as:

Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 543 (Govt: 350 + Private: 193)

TrueNat based testing labs : 356 (Govt: 338 + Private: 18)

CBNAAT based testing labs : 75 (Govt: 27 + Private: 48)

In the last 24 hours, 1,89,869 samples were tested, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. Thus, as of June 19, 66,16,496 samples have been tested.

Emergency use of drugs some allowed

On Friday, India's top drug regulator granted permission to anti-viral drug favipiravir for "restricted emergency use" in mild to moderate cases of COVID-19, a senior government official confirmed to ANI. The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has given a fast-tracked permission to Indian drugmaker Glenmark to manufacture and market favipiravir (200 mg) tablet.

The Ministry of Health had on June 14 approved the restricted emergency use of Remdesivir as per the newly updated Clinical Management Protocol for COVID-19. Listed as an investigational therapy along with Convalescent plasma and Tocilizumab, Remdesivir should be used only in a defined subgroup of patients.

