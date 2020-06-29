COVID-19: India's Recovery Rate Improves To 58.67%, Active Cases At 2.1 Lakh

India's coronavirus recovery rate has reached 58.67% as the gap between recoveries and active cases stands at 1,11,602, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. A total of 12,010 COVID-19 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry, the total COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 5,48,318 including 2,10,120 active cases, 3,21,723 cured/discharged/migrated, and 16,475 deaths.

"The gap between recoveries and active cases is 1,11,602 as of today. So far, as many as 3,21,722 patients have been cured of COVID-19. The recovery rate continues to steadily improve. It has reached 58.67% amongst COVID-19 patients today. During the last 24 hours, a total of 12,010 COVID-19 patients have been cured. Presently, there are 2,10,120 active cases and all are under active medical supervision," a government statement said.

1,047 diagnostic labs

The Health Ministry informed that India now has 1,047 diagnostic labs including 760 in the government sector and 287 private labs dedicated to COVID-19. This includes 760 in the government sector The 11 labs that have been inducted in the last 24 hours are all operated by the government, the MoHFW said.

There are a total of 567 Real-Time (RT) PCR-based testing labs, 393 TrueNat based testing labs, and 87 CBNAAT based testing labs. The total number of samples tested up to June 28 is 83,98,362 of which 1,70,560 samples were tested on Sunday, as per the data provided by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

