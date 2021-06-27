COVID-19: India's Recovery Rate Rises To 96.75 Percent, Active Cases Decline Below 6 Lakh

After all the bad news that came during this unprecedented Coronavirus second-wave across India, significant improvement in the current situation brings a ray of hope. Some considerable trends have been noted over the last 24 hours which is a welcome change in a much-needed direction ahead of the anticipated third wave.

India has reported 50,040 new cases in the last 24 hours, with active cases declining to 5,86,403. The country's rate recovery rate has risen to 96.75 percent, according to Union Health Ministry data on Sunday.

Here are the key trends:

A single-day rise of 50,040 fresh COVID-19 infections took India's tally to 3,02,33,183 while the number of active cases reduced to 5,86,403.

The number of active cases has further declined to 5,86,403 and now comprises 1.94 percent of the total infections, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Recoveries outnumbered daily new cases of COVID-19 for the 45th consecutive day with the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surging to 2,92,51,029. The case fatality rate stood at 1.31 percent.

The National COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.75 percent,

According to the Health Ministry data, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.82 percent. It has been less than 5 percent for 20 consecutive days.

India administered 64.25 lakh vaccine doses in a day, taking the cumulative number of jabs given so far under the nationwide inoculation drive to 32.17 crores, according to immunization data published at 7 am.

Also, 17,45,809 tests were conducted on Friday for the detection of COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far in the country to 40,18,11,892.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore total COVID-19 cases on May 4 this year and three crores on June 23.

