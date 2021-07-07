COVID-19: India's Recovery Rate Soars Past 97%; Reports Fewer Active Cases Again

India has previously suffered greatly as a result of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the drop in active cases, as well as the decline in new cases of daily infection, indicates that the situation is improving. According to MoH&FW, at the end of 2020, 3,06,63,665 people in the country had tested positive for the coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China, and the death toll had risen to 4,04,211.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of healthy people affected by coronavirus has improved in the last 24 hours. Currently, the number of current cases in the country is decreasing, while the recovery rate is improving.

43,733 new infections and 930 deaths were recorded in 24 hours

According to data issued this morning by the Union Health Ministry, 43,733 new infections were diagnosed across the country in the last 24 hours, with 930 sick people dying. Corona has been beaten by 47,240 persons, bringing the total number of active cases in the country down to 4,59,920. Today's decline in active cases is the smallest in the recent 102 days. The number of active cases in the country is currently 1.5 per cent of all cases. Aside from that, the current recovery rate is 97.18 per cent.

42,33,32,097 samples examined

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) reported that a total of 42,33,32,097 sample testing have been performed in the country as of Tuesday, with 19,07,216 samples tested only yesterday. Vaccination began on January 16 and has so far resulted in the administration of 36.13 crore doses across the country.

The daily infection rate was found to be 2.29 per cent. In the last 16 days, it has been less than three per cent. The weekly infection rate has dropped to 2.39 per cent, according to the ministry. The overall number of persons recuperating from corona infection in the country has risen to 2,97,99,534 so far, with a 1.32 per cent death rate.

Largest Vaccination drive

The present COVID-19 immunisation campaign is the largest in India's history for adult vaccination. To date, 315 million vaccine doses have been provided throughout the country, with around 4% of the population receiving both doses.

The huge vaccination campaign's first phase began on January 16, 2021, and was aimed mostly at frontline workers and adults aged 60 and up.

By March, the second wave of COVID-19 had arrived in India, causing growing death and infection rates and wreaking havoc on the country's healthcare system. In order to resolve the shortages, the Indian government temporarily halted the shipment of COVID-19 vaccinations to other countries.