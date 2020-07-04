COVID-19: India's Recovery Rate Stands At 60.81%, Over 95 Lakh Samples Tested

Even though Coronavirus crisis continues to grapple the nation, the Health Ministry on Saturday said that there are 1,58,793 recovered cases more than the active COVID-19 cases, as of now. With 22,771 people testing positive for coronavirus in a single day, the highest so far, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 6,48,315, while the death toll rose to 18,655 with 442 new fatalities.

With a steady rise, the number of recoveries stands at 3,94,226 and one patient has migrated. There are 2,35,433 active cases of coronavirus presently in the country, the updated data at 8 am showed. As a result of this, the recovery rate has further increased to 60.81%.

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 95,40,132 samples have been tested up to July 3 with 2,42,383 samples being tested on Friday.

Centre revises home isolation guidelines

The Union health ministry has modified its guidelines of home isolation to include asymptomatic positive patients in the list of mild or pre-symptomatic coronavirus infection cases. The move comes as a large number of patients continue to show no symptoms but are being detected COVID-19 positive. The guidelines have also stated that patients suffering from immune-compromised status (like HIV, transplant recipients, cancer therapy) are not eligible for home isolation.

The guideline also added that the patient has to give an undertaking stating being diagnosed as a confirmed/ suspect case of COVID-19, he/ she hereby voluntarily undertake to maintain strict self-isolation at all times for the prescribed period.

