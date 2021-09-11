COVID-19: India's Vaccine Count Crosses 73 Crore; 65 Lakh Doses Administered In 24 Hours

India's total COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 73 crores, out of which 65 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday, "With the administration of 65,27,175 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, country's COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed the cumulative figure of 73 crores landmark milestone (73,05,89,688) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 74,70,363 sessions.”

The release further said that 1,03,63,329 health care workers received the first dose and 85,70,340 received second vaccine doses. At least 1,83,35,452 front-line workers were administered with the first dose and 1,39,10,387 vaccine doses were given as the second dose to front-line workers.

As per the health ministry, within the age group of 18-44 years, 29,34,35,121 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 4,11,03,253 vaccines were given as the second dose. For the remaining eligible adults, 14,20,96,089 people have received the first dose and 6,16,92,121 have received the second dose in the age group of 45-60. For people over the age of 60, 9,23,11,436 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 4,87,72,160 vaccine doses were given as the second dose.

India's current COVID-19 situation

As per the daily COVID-19 bulletin, 32,198 patients recovered in the last 24 hours which increased the tally of recovered patients to 3,23,74,497. As of now, India's recovery rate stands at 97.49%. In the last 24 hours, India registered 33,376 fresh cases and India’s streak of less than 50,000 daily new cases is being reported for 76 consecutive days now. The number of active cases currently is at 3,91,516, which comprises 1.18% of the country's total positive cases.

The weekly positivity rate stands at 2.26% and remains less than 3% for the 78 straight days now. The daily positivity rate stands at 2.10% and has remained below 3% for the last 12 days and lesser than 5% for 96 days now. The ministry further said that the testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded and in the last 24 hours saw a total of 15,92,135 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted 54,01,96,989 cumulative tests.

(With ANI inputs)