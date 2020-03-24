SHOCKING: Indigo Crew Forced To Break Down; 'People Spreading Rumours; Harassing Mom'

India might have honoured, on Sunday, those who have put their lives at stake to work amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but forget respect, some of the ‘warriors’, the airline crew, are being humiliated by some. After Air India recently put out a statement on how its crew was being ostracised by locals and ‘vigilantes’, a video of a crew member breaking down over being harassed has surfaced. A cabin crew at Indigo Airlines, shared a heart-wrenching account on how the people in her area were spreading rumours that she was infected with coronavirus.

Amrita Saha expressed her ordeal in a video on Facebook, where she said even her mother was harassed and refused groceries for fear of ‘spreading corona.’ “I want this video to go viral, because being in the service industry we are facing a lot, like anything. I am living in a place which is full of hypocrites, including the local police. My job requires that I have to be there on my duty, and being a part of a reputed company, my company is taking complete precautions, for me to be safe from COVID-19,” Saha said in the video.

The 23-year-old added, “In spite of that, people are spreading rumours in my locality that I’m suffering with corona. Secondly, me and my mother stay together, when I’m not at home, they are coming and harassing my mother like anything. She cannot go to the market to buy groceries, because people are refusing her, that ‘your daughter has corona and you might also have it and you’re spreading it to other people as well.’”

“I feel the rest of my crew members are all facing the same thing. We are being harassed for doing our duties,” she stated.

She continued, “So please it’s a request to all of you, educate a dumb, that we are being checked in and out, and we are safer than you guys. We are taking more precautions in spite of having gone to places with a lot of people who are or might be infected or not, but we know what we are supposed to do.”

“If I am infected, I'll make sure I’ll go to the hospital first rather than doing my job. And obviously, my body will not allow me to work, right? So please, ít’s a request, do not spread rumours of me having corona; I’m not having corona,” Saha concluded.

Watch the video

Have some humanity people .. Listen to Amrita..crew with @IndiGo6E ,she is broken from being discriminated,for wht?? For doing her duty ?When she is gone for her job, her mother is even refused groceries in her society.

This is highly unacceptable #COVIDIOTS #Covid19India pic.twitter.com/3p3EhYto1j — Priyanka kandpal प्रियंका ਪ੍ਰਿਯੰਕਾ پرینکا (@pri_kandpal) March 24, 2020

Previously, Air India releasing a statement that their crew being ostracised after their duties in the rescue of stranded Indians in places like Milan, Rome, Wuhan and Japan, was condemned by numerous celebrities like Sonam Kapoor. Even PM Narendra Modi praised the crew for the rescue operations in Rome.

