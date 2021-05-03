COVID-19: Indore Police Find Unique Ways To Punish Lockdown Violators

As several states are trying to come up with strict regulations to control the spread of COVID-19, Indore police, in a unique way punished a group of people who were on their way to conduct a marriage ceremony. The police made them run and hop like frogs amid the sound of their own drums. COVID-19 protocols set by the government were violated in the celebration as their convoy was filled with more people than allowed.

The incident took place at Depalpur Tehsin where a lockdown is announced due to increasing COVID-19 cases. There is also a surge in COVID-19 protocol violators due to which the police took this action. The Tehsildar Bajrang Bahadur said that the police have strictly asked people not to even come out of their house unnecessarily.

The Bahadur further mentioned that due to the carelessness of the people, police have to take such actions.

"Police and other administrations have also announced and urged people to not come out of their house unnecessarily but some people are not taking these restrictions seriously. Because of this, we have to do such things. The main aim of such action is that the other people should get inspired and they do not violate lockdown guidelines," added Tehsildar Bajrang Bahadur.

However, visuals showed the Bahadur kicking some people while they were punished, to which he defended saying that those people were drunk and were misbehaving with police. Due to this, the matter has also taken a political turn with Congress MLA Vishal Patel from Depalpur asking MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan to take action against the bahadur.

Madhya Pradesh Covid-19 cases

On Sunday, the state recorded 12,662 new COVID-19 cases that took the state's tally to 5,88,368. With 94 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, the state's fatality rate has reached 5,812. A total of 13,890 patients were discharged from hospitals. Indore alone recorded 1,821 new cases taking the city's tally to 1,14,493. There are 87,189 active cases in the state.

Like MP, Uttar Pradesh too had earlier come up with the idea of punishing second-time violators with Rs 10,000 challan. Even railways have imposed a cash fine on people violating COVID-19 protocols.

(Inputs from ANI)