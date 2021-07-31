COVID-19 Inoculation: 3.83 Lakh Persons Without Identity Proof Administered Vaccine So Far

A total of 3.83 lakh persons without any photo identity documents have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far, the Union government told the Lok Sabha on Friday. This was in response to an unstarred question by MPs Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, Benny Bahana, Mimi Chakraborty and Mohammad Jawed regarding the same. In the normal course, people have to carry either Aadhaar Card, Electoral Photo Identity Card, passport, driving license, PAN Card, NPR Smart Card, or pension document with a photo to verify their identity at the inoculation centre.

However, the Health Ministry has recalibrated its position to ensure that the vulnerable population is not denied vaccination in the absence of identity proof. Such group of people includes nomads, prison inmates, inmates in mental health Institutions, citizens in old age homes, roadside beggars and people residing in rehabilitation centres. Union MoS Health Bharati Pawar stated, "The Centre has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to facilitate vaccination of eligible beneficiaries who do not possess the prescribed photo ID documents". She added that they can be vaccinated in special sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

Apart from Covishield and Covaxin, the Drugs Controller General of India approved Sputnik V and Moderna on April 12 and June 29 respectively. Moreover, the Union government declared that those vaccines that have been granted emergency approval for restricted use by USFDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan, or which are listed in WHO (Emergency Use Listing) will be granted emergency use approval in India. Addressing the nation on June 7, PM Modi rolled back this policy and announced that the Centre will procure 75% of the vaccine stock and distribute it to the states for free from June 21.

Most importantly, this stock can now be used for all adults and not just those aged above 45. Without giving a specific deadline, the Centre has hinted that all adults might be vaccinated by December 2021. So far, 100.6 crore doses of Covaxin and Covishield have been ordered out of which 42.52 crore doses have been supplied. A total of 35,71,02,803 persons have been inoculated whereas 10,05,23,559 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.