COVID-19: Intranasal Vaccine Will Make Inoculation Drive Faster & Cheaper, Says Dr PS Rao

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of India’s drug regulatory authority is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, January 4, to examine the use of Bharat Biotech's intranasal COVID-19 vaccine. The committee will look at the nasal vaccine as a booster or a third dose as Bharat Biotech had earlier proposed to use this vaccine as a booster dose in people who have already been vaccinated with Covaxin or the Serum Institute of India (SII)-manufactured Covishield. Ahead of the meeting, medical expert Dr PS Venkatesh Rao has now said that he is looking forward to the approval of the same.

Dr PS Venkatesh Rao, who is a senior surgeon in Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, told Republic TV that he was looking forward to the intranasal vaccine. Speaking about it, Dr Rao said that it had multiple advantages over the regular vaccine. Explaining the advantages of the intranasal vaccine, he said, “it produces a local immune response in addition to a systemic immune response.”

Nasal vaccine will produce a local immune response, says medical expert

Backing the intranasal vaccine, Dr Rao said, “the local immune response started by the nasal vaccine means the virus has less chance of infecting a person and spreading.” The medical expert further added that the nasal vaccine will get rid of needles and this will, in turn, let more people and children accept the vaccine process. He also added that the regulatory requirements are comparatively easier in the case of the nasal vaccine causing a faster and cheaper production process.

“I have been asking for it for a long time and it will be a great addition to the vaccination programme, once we have regulatory approval for the same,” the medical expert said. DR Rao also cited the example of the US to say that the use of booster dose is necessary and added that taking booster vaccine dose from a different company will have near to no consequences. He reiterated that the nasal vaccine will produce a local immune response thus proving positive to curb the spread of coronavirus. As per sources, the SEC of the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) is scheduled to meet at noon on January 4 to discuss the approval of the intranasal vaccine.

Bharat Biotech to conduct clinical trials on 5,000 subjects

As per the trial schedule, Bharat Biotech will conduct clinical trials on 5,000 healthy subjects of which 2,500 have received Covishield and another 2,500 have been inoculated with Covaxin. The intranasal booster dose will be administered after a time period of six months from the second coronavirus vaccine. In December 2021, the company had sought permission to conduct a phase 3 clinical trial of its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose from the DCGI. The intranasal vaccine which is expected to be suitable for both children and adults is needle-free, non-invasive, and easy to administer the vaccine. Bharat Biotech’s ‘game changer’ nasal vaccine, however, is yet to be approved by India.

