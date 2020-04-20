COVID-19: J&K Government Extends Closure Of All Government And Private Schools Till May 3

To break the chain of Coronavirus pandemic, the J&K government on Monday extended closure of all government and private schools till May 3. Principal Secretary to the J&K government for School Education Department, Asgar Samoon said, "Closure of all schools to be extended till May 3." For this period, the government urged the students to read textbooks and attend Direct to Home (DTH) classes. The government also directed the teachers to ensure home delivery of Mid Day Meals (MDM) to all students.

Earlier, all educational institutions were closed till March 31 that further got extended till April 14 in view of the pandemic. District Magistrate Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary reiterated that complete restrictions as existing currently will continue to remain enforced across Srinagar till May 3.

He said the extension in existing restrictions and reasons therefor are noted in the order issued on April 16 - adding that the said order is in line with the revised lockdown guidelines in the MHA Government of India order issued on April 15 which excludes areas notified as COVID-19 containment zones from exemptions that it allows after April 20.

In the said order issued under Section 144 of CrPC, the DM has instructed that in view of the situation in the district with various areas notified as COVID-19 containment or red zones which add up to large part of the district it is imperative that all ongoing restrictions remain enforced all through this extended period.

The order states that extension in all existing restrictions is also as per instructions of the J&K State Executive Committee which has issued a detailed SOP to follow in the COVID-19 containment zones.

The DM said that movement will be allowed on production of passes his office has issued to essential services departments and officials.

He said while healthcare officers and frontline workers associated with COVID-19 containment efforts in the district have been provided passes their movement as and when required will be allowed on production of valid IDs along with duty slips issued to them by their concerned HODs.

He said violations of instructions as given in the April 16 order will attract strict proceedings and action under Section 188 of IPC and Section 51 of NDMA.

(Image Courtesy: PTI)

