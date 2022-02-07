COVID-19: J&K Govt Relaxes Night Curfew Timings, Ends Weekend Lockdown As Cases Decrease

Amid a consistent dip in COVID-19 cases, the Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to lift weekend lockdown from the entire valley and further allow a few relaxations in the earlier imposed restrictions. The decision was taken after a detailed review meeting of the Jammu and Kashmir State Executive Committee (SEC) where the overall situation was assessed based on the spread of COVID-19 in J&K focusing on weekly new cases, positivity rate, bed occupancy, case fatality rate, vaccination coverage, and the compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour.

Following this, while the committee has ended weekend lockdown, it is also given a one-hour relaxation in night curfew timings across J&K. The weekend lockdown on social activities was earlier imposed on January 15 after which 64 hours restrictions starting from Friday 2:00 PM was imposed on the weekend. Later, it was brought down to Saturday and Sunday on January 30 after several concerns were raised by business communities demanding a review of the decision.

J&K administration issues fresh relaxations

Meanwhile, in a series of fresh guidelines issued by the State Executive Committee under the chairmanship of chief secretary A K Mehta, it is said that night curfews shall continue to remain in force in all the districts with complete restrictions of any kind of non-essential activities. While earlier it was imposed from 9 PM to 6 AM, now it will start from 10 PM and will remain in effect till 6 AM.

Apart from that, it has also retained other directions like restrictions on offline classes till college-level, exception of women employees and employees with disabilities from physical attendance in offices followed by other norms. Meanwhile, the committee has also restricted the capacity of people to be allowed in public places.

A maximum of 25 people will be permitted to attend any indoor/outdoor gathering and cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, restaurants, clubs, and swimming pools will function with 25% of the authorized capacity with proper COVID-19 protocols.

Notably, Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday had recorded 1,151 fresh coronavirus cases which is the lowest in the past one week taking the total infection tally to 4,46,648 followed by 9 fatalities pushing the total tally to 4,715.

