COVID-19: J&K reports 55 fresh cases

Srinagar, Mar 1 (PTI) With 55 fresh cases, Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,53,052 on Tuesday, while no death due to the viral disease was reported in the Union Territory in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 29 were reported from the Jammu division and 26 from the Kashmir division, they added.

The officials said Jammu district recorded the highest number of 23 cases, followed by 17 in Srinagar district.

There are 614 active cases of the infection in the Union Territory, while the number of patients who have recuperated is 4,47,690, the officials said.

The death toll due to the viral disease stands at 4,748 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The officials said there are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory and no fresh case of the infection was reported since Monday evening. PTI MIJ RC

