COVID-19: J&K's New Norms Push For Virtual Meetings, Night Curfews Amid Spike In Cases

In the wake of a spike in COVID-19 instances, the Jammu and Kashmir government released new instructions on January 9. The J&K government directed all its departments, offices to minimise conducting in-person meetings or interactions. It also instructed all Administrative Secretaries, Head of the Departments or institutions to ensure optimal use of virtual mode for conducting official meetings.

All colleges, schools, polytechnics, and coaching centres for civil services, engineering, and NEET to embrace online teaching as a medium of teaching. The State Executive Committee (SEC), held a meeting under the supervision of Chief Secretary A K Mehta and retained the previously issued limitations for COVID containment, including a night curfew over Union territory.

No in-person teaching

Following a detailed review of the COVID-19 situation, Mehta, who is also the chairperson of the SEC, issued an order Sunday night stating that additional measures are needed in all districts due to the uneven trend in daily COVID cases as well as the rising positivity rate.

"There shall be no in-person teaching. Educational institutions shall be permitted to direct attendance of vaccinated staff for administrative purposes only," according to the official statement.

The decision further added that the institution's head must guarantee that social distance and COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) guidelines are rigorously implemented. The edict directed all government agencies to reduce the number of in-person meetings and interactions.

"All administrative secretaries/Head of the Department(s)/ Institution(s) shall ensure optimal use of virtual mode for conducting official meetings," it further read.

The directive said that the night curfew will stay in effect in all districts from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., with all non-essential movement being prohibited. The SEC, on the other hand, reiterates certain relaxations, such as a 25-person limit at any indoor or outdoor occasion, and assembling up to 25 vaccinated people or 25% of the approved capacity, whichever is less, preferably in open spaces at banquet halls.

Public places to function at 25% capacity

Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, restaurants, clubs, gymnasiums, and swimming pools are also allowed to operate at 25% of their authorised capacity with proper safeguards such as CAB and adherence to SOP, according to the statement. The SEC ordered all deputy commissioners to increase testing and make full use of available RT-PCR and RAT capacities, as well as form teams of district officers to enforce CAB and ensure that no offender is allowed off the hook.

The directive said that the home secretary would constantly monitor the implementation of CAB and would send a daily report to the chairwoman of the State Executive Committee. The Health and Medical Education Department was urged to keep a careful eye on all relevant statistics and data pertaining to Covid in order to make appropriate interventions as needed. The order urged the business community to ensure that principles linked to social separation and CAB are strictly implemented in the marketplaces, in order to gain the cooperation of the traders.

District magistrates have the authority to create as many micro confinement zones as they see fit, depending on the situation on the ground and the volume of cases. According to the order, all districts in J&K must step up efforts to guarantee that the second dosage of the Covid vaccine is administered on time and in accordance with the due date. District magistrates were also instructed to take all necessary steps to enforce testing guidelines and construct and activate their separate COVID war rooms to combat Variants of Concern/Variants of Interest, particularly Omicron.

