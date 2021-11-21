COVID-19: J-K Sees 165 New Cases, No Death

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 165 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the infection tally to 3,35,368, while no death due to the virus was reported from the Union territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Twenty-three of the new cases were from the Jammu division and 142 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 45 fresh COVID-19 cases, followed by Baramulla district which registered 35 new infections.

The number of active cases stands at 1,701 in the Union territory, while the count of recoveries has reached 3,29,206, the officials said.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 4,461.

