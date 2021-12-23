COVID-19: Jammu And Kashmir On Thursday Recorded 132 Fresh Cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 132 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infected number of persons to 3,40,293 while three new deaths due to the virus were reported from the union territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

There are 1,319 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,34,456, the officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 27 were from the Jammu division and 105 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 40 cases followed by 34 cases in Baramulla district.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic was 4,518 as three fresh deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said, there were 50 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening.

