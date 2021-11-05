COVID-19: Jammu and Kashmir records 95 cases, zero death

Srinagar, Nov 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 95 fresh cases of the coronavirus, taking the number of infected persons to 3,32,651 while no fresh death due to the virus was reported from the union territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the 95 fresh cases, 14 were from the Jammu division and 81 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 35 cases, followed by 14 cases in Baramulla district.

There are 981 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,27,232, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic stood at 4,438 as no fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said, there were 49 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening. PTI MIJ SMN SMN

