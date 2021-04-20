COVID-19: Jharkhand Govt Imposes 8-day Lockdown To 'break The Chain' Amid Rising Cases

Amid a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, the State government on Tuesday announced an eight-day lockdown under the name of 'Health Safety Week'. As per the information provided by the government, the 'Health Safety Week' will kick in at 6 am on April 22 and will remain in effect till 6 am on April 29.

Confirming the news, Chief Minister of the State Hemant Soren, taking to his official Twitter handle, said, "It is absolutely necessary to break the chain of growing corona infection in the state, and therefore, the decision has been taken." He further added, "I request support from the public in this fight against COVID."

à¤°à¤¾à¤œà¥à¤¯ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¬à¤¢à¤¼à¤¤à¥‡ à¤•à¥‹à¤°à¥‹à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¸à¤‚à¤•à¥à¤°à¤®à¤£ à¤•à¥€ Chain à¤•à¥‹ à¤¤à¥‹à¤¡à¤¼à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¿à¤¤à¤¾à¤‚à¤¤ à¤†à¤µà¤¶à¥à¤¯à¤• à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤ à¤‡à¤¸à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤°à¤¾à¤œà¥à¤¯ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ 'à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¥à¤¯ à¤¸à¥à¤°à¤•à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤¸à¤ªà¥à¤¤à¤¾à¤¹' à¤¹à¥‡à¤¤à¥ à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤£à¤¯ à¤²à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤—à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤ à¤¯à¤¹ 22 à¤…à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥ˆà¤² à¤¸à¥à¤¬à¤¹ 6 à¤¬à¤œà¥‡ à¤¸à¥‡ 29 à¤…à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥ˆà¤² à¤¸à¥à¤¬à¤¹ 6 à¤¬à¤œà¥‡ à¤¤à¤• à¤²à¤¾à¤—à¥‚ à¤¹à¥‹à¤—à¤¾à¥¤ à¤†à¤ª à¤¸à¤­à¥€ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤…à¤ªà¥€à¤² à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤•à¥ƒà¤ªà¤¯à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤®à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¤¾ à¤•à¤¡à¤¼à¤¾à¤ˆ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤ªà¤¾à¤²à¤¨ à¤•à¤°à¥‡à¤‚à¥¤



à¤¸à¤°à¥à¤¤à¤• à¤°à¤¹à¥‡à¤‚, à¤¸à¥à¤°à¤•à¥à¤·à¤¿à¤¤ à¤°à¤¹à¥‡à¤‚à¥¤ pic.twitter.com/jMBGQ35SU5 — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) April 20, 2021

As per information provided by Soren, all shops in the State will remain shut in the aforementioned period. Elaborating on the same, Soren said, "All shops, except those selling essential goods such as medicine and grocery, will remain shut across the State." He also said that there will be restrictions on the movement of people. "People, except those involved in essential services will stay at home, and will not be allowed to move around in the State. Also, the gathering of 5 or more people will not be allowed, and will be dealt with strict action."He also took the opportunity to make it clear that all religious places will remain open during the period. "Religious places will remain open, but devotees will not be allowed."

The decision came after the State reported 3,992 fresh cases and 50 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,62,945 and the death toll to 1,456. So far, 1,33,479 have recovered from the infection. Earlier, Soren had stated that the government is not seeing lockdown as an option.

COVID-Tally in India

Meanwhile, for the sixth day straight, India breached the 2 lakh mark with a record single-day rise of 2,59,170 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the active caseload to breach the 20-lakh mark with 20,31,977, which is 13.26 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate has dropped to 85.56 percent while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.18 percent.

(Credit-PTI)