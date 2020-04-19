Karnataka Govt Orders 2 Lakh PPE Kits For Healthcare Workers Battling COVID-19 Pandemic

Amid increasing cases of COVID-19 in Karnataka, the state government on Saturday ordered two lakh Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits from DHB Global and 1 lakh from other major pharmaceutical companies, to ensure the safety and protection of healthcare warriors working on the frontline to fight Coronavirus.

As per the State Health Department, a single PPE kit is comprised of 10 components, including face mask to protect healthcare workers from any liquid sprays, goggles for safety, N95 masks for protection of nasal and mouth areas, surgical masks, nitrile gloves, coverall suit, shoe cover, waste disposable bag, plastic apron, and protective gear.

Each of the components needs to pass the quality test and must be certified by the Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) or other equivalent certification.

Karnataka to order 2 lakh rapid test kits

Karnataka is set to order an additional two lakh rapid test kits for COVID-19 detection, the state government announced at a task force meeting on Thursday. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other senior officials attended the meeting, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan.

He said that China has agreed to supply rapid test kits which are expected to ramp up the number of COVID-19 tests in Karnataka. Besides, 250 kiosks will be set up in the state to collect saliva samples of symptomatic patients. Such kiosks will be established one-by-one in various talukas, said Ashwathnarayan explaining that this would boost the sample collection process and prevent the spread of disease. The Deputy CM also informed that the order for 25,000 RT-PCR kits was also approved by the Chinese government.

COVID-19 in Karnataka

A 42-year old Coronavirus patient from Vijayapura died of a cardiac arrest taking the toll in the state to 14 while 25 new positive cases were confirmed on Saturday, Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said. So far, 371 people have tested positive for the fatal disease in the state, of which 104 have been discharged.

With the spike in the number of cases and deaths, the government said, it "unfortunately" did not get 100 percent cooperation from the people with regard to the lockdown. Responding to a question, Kumar said, a total of 49 cases linked to pharma company Jubilant in Nanjanagudu has come out as positive while 46 cases linked to Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat and 48 people who have come in contact with them have tested positive.

(With inputs from ANI)