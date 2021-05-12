COVID-19: Karnataka Govt To Procure 2 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Through Global Tender

The Karnataka government has recently agreed to buy two crore COVID-19 vaccine doses through a global tender. Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister and state COVID task force head, said that 2 crore COVID vaccines will be procured through a global tender to meet increased demand and to encourage vaccination of the 18-44 age group.

He briefed, "In addition to this an order has been placed for three crore vaccines which include one crore Covaxin and two crores Covishield. Till now we had depended only on vaccines supplied by the central government and it was not procured from the open market by floating tender. Now, it has been instructed to float the tender and to complete the process within seven days."

K'taka fights COVID-19 crisis

Aside from that, administrators have been told to obtain one lakh pulse oximeters and distribute them to all districts and taluks. Narayan also mentioned that 10 lakh Ivermectin tablets have been ordered for COVID-19 patients, with delivery beginning on May 14.

Deputy CM added, "It will be the responsibility of the district health officers and taluk health officers to collect back the pulse oximeters back after the infected user gets cured. Later they will be used for creating a pulse oximeter bank. It has been also asked to further procure 25 lakh tablets and should be made available in all hospitals across the state. 35 lakh zinc tablets and one crore calcigen tablets will be procured and will be made available in all district hospitals, taluk hospitals, PHCs, and community health centres."

The state currently has a stock of 10.50 lakh Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) kits, which will last for seven days, according to the Deputy Chief Minister. Every day, 50,000 RAT kits are delivered. It has also ordered the procurement of 37 lakh RTPCR kits, he informed.

COVID-19 situation in Karnataka

He asserted that triaging would be made obligatory to prevent overcrowding of beds and that urban residents could not travel to villages to get vaccinated. The decision was passed by a high-level meeting attended by Javed Akhtar, Assistant Secretary of the Department of Health, Anjum Parvez, In-Charge, Drugs Procurement, Lata Kumari, MD, State Medical Supplies Corporation, and Om Prakash Patil, Director, Department of Health.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday noted that the COVID patients who are overstaying in hospitals ‘unnecessarily,' should return home to allow severe COVID patients to be treated. The CM stated, "What is the need for the 332 patients to remain in the hospital for 30 days? They should vacate the beds. There are 503 patients in the hospital for 20 days. This way people who are staying in the hospital unnecessarily should go home."

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, the state health ministry informed, Karnataka reported nearly 39,000 new COVID-19 cases and 480 deaths. 22,584 people were cured of the disease during that time period. There are reportedly 16,446 active COVID cases at present in the state.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI