COVID-19: Karnataka Govt Withdraws Night Curfew Order Hours Before Its Implementation

The night curfew which had been decided by the Karnataka Government on Wednesday has been withdrawn, hours before its scheduled implementation on Thursday. CMO Karnataka stated that the curfew orders have been withdrawn as per the suggestion of the Technical Advisory Committee.

The decision to impose night curfew for nine days from 11 pm to 5 am starting from Thursday was taken on Wednesday in line with the Centre's advice, amid concerns over a new COVID-19 variant spreading in the UK.

"In view of the public opinion that there was no need for night curfew, the decision was reviewed and after consulting with cabinet colleagues and senior officials it has been decided to withdraw the night curfew," Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said in a statement.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people to exercise self-restraint by wearing facemasks, hand hygiene and social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The state government on Wednesday announced the imposition of night curfew in view of the new strain of Coronavirus found in the UK. Incidentally, the curfew was imposed after a detailed discussion with the Technical Advisory Committee consisting of senior health experts in the state.

Yediyurappa had also said on Wednesday that those travelling to the state from foreign countries must have COVID-19 certificate and the test should have been done only 72 hours before. Arrangements have also been done at the airport to conduct tests and health staff have been deployed if the passengers fail to carry the COVID-19 test report.

Regarding schools and colleges we have discussed and informed that it will open from January 1 for class 10 and second-year PUC (class 12) students, he said, adding "within two days we will see if there are any developments and come back. As of now, it will start from January 1."

READ | Karnataka Government Imposes Night Curfew Till January 2 In View Of Mutant COVID-19

READ | Karnataka CM Unusually Non-adversarial Towards JDS; Asks BJP Netas To Avoid 'merger' Talk

The new variant of Coronavirus

The new variant of COVID-19 is said to be having the capability of spreading at a faster rate than the previous Coronavirus. The mutation of COVID-19 has emerged in South East England and experts have stated that the new strain is 70% more transmissible than the previous one. The British government’s chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance reportedly said that the strain “moves fast and is becoming the dominant variant” causing over 70% of the infections in the country. According to reports, the mutant Coronavirus is also said to have caused the second wave of COVID-19 in South Africa too with nearly 90% of the samples tested in the country containing the new strain. India along with several other countries have suspended air travel with the UK as a preemptive measure against the entry and spread of the new variant in India.

READ | COVID-19: Health Ministry Issues SOPs For Surveillance, Response To Variant Detected In UK

READ | Mutant Covid Spreads Faster, Hence We Decided To Ban UK Flights: Aviation Min Hardeep Puri