COVID-19: Karnataka Health Department To Set Up Pediatric Ward In All District Hospitals

The Karnataka Health Ministry, citing the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 is preparing its health infrastructure. Dr. K Sudhakar the Health and Medical Education Minister of Karnataka on Tuesday announced that pediatric wards will be set up in every district hospital of the state. Dr. Sudhakar conducted a meeting with other senior health officials of the state regarding the prevention and safety measures against the third wave of COVID-19. He also informed that Karnataka Health Ministry would set up oxygen plants in every taluka and district hospital across the state.

The minister further said, "A dedicated 70-80 beds pediatrics ward will be arranged in all district hospitals. Additional pediatricians and nursing staff will also be recruited wherever it is necessary. A special training session will be conducted through RGUHS to train MBBS and other technical staff."

Karnatak preparing for the third wave of COVID-19

The Health and Medical Education Minister of Karnataka, Dr. K Sudhakar informed that seven genomic labs will be constructed to study the mutated strains of the second wave of COVID-19. The labs will be set up in medical colleges of Wenlock Hospital, Managluru, and Vijaypura District Hospital. The research provided by these labs would give a better understanding of the virus and thus it would aid the process of developing upgraded medicine and treatment procedure, claimed the minister.

Dr. Sudhakar also said that the lockdown will be eased in the state only if the rate of infection is less than 5% in the districts. He further added that a Technical Advisory Committee is set up to regulate the infection rate in the different districts, the committee would report to CM Yediyurappa, who then will decide upon the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. Speaking about the vaccination status, Dr. Sudhakar said that Karnataka State Ministry has received a consignment of 1.64 lakh doses. The vaccine will be presently given to people above 45 years who are due for a second dose.

Mucormycosis spread in Karnataka

Presently around 1,292 people are undergoing black fungus treatment in Karnataka, speaking about which the health minister said, "Black Fungus infection is treatable. However, in some cases where the infection has reached the yes, removal becomes inevitable to weed out even the tiniest trace of the infection so that it does not invade the brain. If the fungus invades the brain it is very dangerous. Hence eyes are removed to stop the spread to the brain and not due to lack of medicine". The Health Minister further asserted that he is keeping constant connection with the Union Health Ministry to ensure an adequate supply of required medicine.

(with inputs from ANI)