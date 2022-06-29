COVID-19: Karnataka Issues Updated Guidelines To Curb Rise In Fresh Infections

As COVID cases take an upward trajectory, the Karnataka government released updated guidelines to prevent the coronavirus from spreading in the state. On June 28, Karnataka recorded 968 cases and 1 COVID-related death. The importance of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing was stressed in the new directions issued by the state health department. Significantly, India saw a rise of 2,902 cases in the last 24 hours after 14,506 cases were recorded along with 30 deaths.

According to the guidelines, three-five cases in an apartment complex will be considered a small cluster, while more than five cases will come under a big cluster. In the instance of 15 or more cases being reported in an apartment complex, it will be considered as an outbreak. People who are symptomatic have been asked to do a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), post which they should isolate themselves if the report is positive and additional samples will be taken from them for genomic sequencing, the guidelines stated.

All the COVID-19 affected people have been advised to not attend office, college, etc and get themselves tested. “After cluster/outbreak, the related office area/class room from where the positive cases were reported shall be sanitised using 1% sodium hypochlorite solution. However, there is no need to close down the offices and colleges/educational institutions,” the guidelines mentioned.

“Large scale/mass testing of asymptomatics is not recommended except if he/she is a primary contact. Strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour like compulsory face masking in common areas should be ensured,” the guidelines added, and stated that the common areas of the apartment like gymnasium, swimming pool, association office, club house should be sanitised regularly and shall only be opened after the last infected person is tested negative.

Guidelines for school students

The updated directions for the school students upto class 12 stated, “There shall be strict compliance to COVID appropriate behaviour like compulsory face masking, physical distancing, provision for hand sanitiser, screening at the entrance for fever using thermal scanner.”

Karnataka's Health minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted, “In the wake of an increase in COVID-19 cases from June 10, updated guidelines have been formulated to contain the spread of infection. I urge all citizens to adhere to the guidelines to defeat the pandemic. Get your booster doses and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.”

