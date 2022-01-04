COVID-19: Karnataka Minister Bats For Preventive Measures, Says 'need To Focus On Metros'

Amid an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday spoke about the crucial meeting being held by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over the surge in coronavirus cases and insisted upon more precautionary measures, especially for metropolitan cities.

Speaking to Republic, Dr K Sudhakar said that the meeting called by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, attended by Task Force Committee Members and senior bureaucrats today, was to analyse the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

"We need to take precautionary measures. Epicentres have been the metropolitan cities. International and national travellers travel to metropolitan cities, hence these cities have to be focused more," the Karnataka Health Minister told Republic.

Earlier in the day, Dr K Sudhakar emphasised that special measures were needed to be put in place for Bengaluru due to the high number of cases in the city. Stating that the third wave had set in, Health Minister Sudhakar predicted that the state's capital will be an epicentre of the new outbreak, just like how it was for the previous two waves.

Later, state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar also informed that Karnataka has recorded 2,479 new cases and four deaths on Tuesday, with the positivity rate going up to 2.59%.

Karnataka COVID-19 curbs

Karnataka has already imposed a night curfew and asked citizens to follow COVID appropriate protocols such as wearing masks and washing or sanitizing hands at regular intervals. The CM Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government is holding a crucial meeting today to review night curfew and other restrictions. The decision on the closure of schools will also be decided.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,892 Omicron cases have been reported in India, of which 766 have recovered. The maximum cases have been reported in Maharashtra (568) followed by Delhi (382), Kerala (185), Rajasthan (174) and Gujarat (152).