COVID-19: Karnataka To Give 2nd Dose Only To 45 Years & Above Amid COVAXIN Shortage

Amid oscillating COVID-19 figures and neverending speculations over vaccines nationwide, the Karnataka government has directed health officials to administer the second dose of the COVAXIN only to persons aged above 45 years. Basically, due to the shortfall in COVAXIN stock in the State, the liberalised vaccine policy that allowed all adult (18 years and above) State residents to be inoculated has been temporarily suspended.

After three “launches” of vaccination for the 18- 44 age bracket, the Karnataka government said on Monday that it was aiming to restart the vaccine drive in earnest from June 1. The government has categorically said there was no vaccine available to inoculate those aged 18-44 and only priority groups will be notified.

In an official order on Monday, the State government said, "In order to tide over the current situation of short supply of COVAXIN in the State of Karnataka, it is hereby advised that all the private health care institutions should utilise the available stock of COVAXIN at their respective health facility, as the second dose for the age group 45 plus who are awaiting second dose of COVAXIN as per the COVID vaccination schedule of Government of India."

Mounting Crisis in Karnataka

Karnataka recorded 25,311 fresh COVID-19 cases, 57,333 discharges and 529 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State health bulletin yesterday. The active cases stand at 4,40,435.

The State is also witnessing a surge in Black Fungus cases. Karnataka has reported 446 cases of mucormycosis or Black Fungus infections and 12 related facilities, the state's Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar informed yesterday.

Following this, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda announced that an additional 1030 vials of Amphotericin-B, a drug to treat Black Fungus, have been allocated to Karnataka. Gowda took to Twitter and informed about the allocation of drugs.

Additional 19,420 vials of #Amphotericin- B have been allocated to all States/UTs and Central Institutions today.



Besides this, 23680 vials of Amphotericin- B were allocated across country on 21st May. pic.twitter.com/0EO8dpcW2v — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) May 24, 2021

So far five states, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Telangana, have declared black fungus to be an epidemic, and more states are expected to follow. The Indian Council of Medical Research has issued an advisory on the diagnosis and treatment of the disease.

On Friday Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa established via his official Twitter handle that treatment for post-COVID-19 Black Fungus infection will be provided free of cost at government hospitals in Karnataka.

The treatment for post-covid Black Fungus infection will be provided free of cost at government hospitals in Karnataka. I urge everyone who has recovered from Covid-19, especially those with immunocompromised conditions, to take all precautions to prevent infection. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) May 21, 2021

Karnataka government has extended lockdown until 6 am on June 7 with an aim to curb the further spread of the deadly COVID-19 infections.