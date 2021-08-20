COVID-19: Karnataka To Set Up Mental Health Authority To Help People With Stress

The Karnataka Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai decided on Thursday, 19th August, to start a State Mental Health Authority to provide mental healthcare services to the citizens in a timely and efficient manner. J C Madhuswamy, State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, said that the decision to form the authority branched out of the Cabinet’s approval to implement Karnataka State Mental Healthcare Rules (2021), which falls in line with the Centre’s Mental Healthcare Act (2017). He further informed that a committee chaired by the Director of National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) Bengaluru, has been constituted to draft rules for the authority.

Madhuswamy further stated that the new authority will also be tasked with publishing lists of clinical psychologists, mental health nurses and psychiatric social workers who are registered to work as mental health professionals. Their services will be essential for the implementation of the initiative. The Government officials said that the formation of such a body is to ease the mental strain on people during any future crisis as the government looks to avoid the mental stress experienced by people during the coronavirus pandemic. According to the guidelines released for the Mental Healthcare Act, the state authority will most likely appoint the principal secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare as in-charge of its organisation.

‘Suchi’ programme: Sanitary napkins to be distributed to female students

Minister Madhuswamy said that the Cabinet has approved the allocation of Rs 47 crore to kick-start the ‘Suchi’ programme by the State Department of Health and Family Welfare. He said, “As part of this programme, sanitary napkins will be distributed to girl students of government and aided schools, and colleges across the state.” As the focus of the cabinet meeting was to enhance the public health sector of the state, the Cabinet also decided to upgrade the basic infrastructure in 2,859 health centres. The government has taken this decision to help the health workers and provide them with better facilities. Madhuswamy said that a budget of Rs. 478.91 crore has been allocated to begin the implementation of the same.