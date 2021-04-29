COVID-19: Kerala Health Minister Stresses On Urgent Need For Vaccines As Cases Spike

As Kerala continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, state Health Minister KK Shailaja informed that on average below 65 per cent of the state's ICU beds and 23 per cent of ventilators are full. Stating that this is a "difficult situation", KK Shailaja said, "But no patient in the state died because he/she did not get a bed/ventilator".

On average below 65% of our ICU beds and 23% of ventilators are full. This is a difficult situation. But no patient in the state died because he/she did not get a bed/ventilator: Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021

'We had anticipated a spike in daily cases & doubled our ICU beds'

Stating that in the second COVID wave, the peak occurred early, Shailaja said that the state administration did not get time to act to delay the peak. Remarking that one of the major contributors of the second wave of the pandemic is the Assembly elections, she said, "We had anticipated a spike in daily cases and doubled our ICU beds, ventilators, etc."

KK Shailaja said, "The oxygen plant in Konjikode is producing around 200 MT of oxygen. We want that Kerala should utilise the oxygen produced from this plant but the Centre is asking us to supply oxygen from this plant to other states too. Kerala's oxygen consumption is 100MT."

Asserting that it's the duty of the Centre to supply vaccines, the Kerala Health Minister said that the state administration is placing the order but the COVID-19 vaccine companies are saying that they will supply the doses only in May end or early June. "This one month delay will be dangerous. We need vaccine urgently to save lives," she added.

Questioning that how can the state strat vaccination for those above 18 years of age when the second dose of vaccine is pending for most of those above 45 and 60 years of age, Shailaja said, "We have only 3-4 lakh vaccine doses. We are giving priority to those who need to be given the second dose of vaccine."

Kerala issues new COVID vaccination guidelines

Ahead of the next phase of vaccinations in Kerala, the state government has issued guidelines prioritising people who will get the second dose of the vaccine. KK Shailaja on Thursday urged people to avoid rushing to the vaccination centres. She further added that the second dose of Covishield should be taken within 6-8 weeks while the second shot of Covaxin should be taken within 4 to 6 weeks.

Meanwhile, the fresh guidelines also stated that those seeking the first dose of vaccination will be allowed to book online only after preference is given to those taking the second jab. "To avoid crowding for spot registration at the vaccination centres those taking the second dose will be given a fixed date and time in advance. Only at that time given to those who booked their second slot should reach the centre for vaccination. Steps will be taken to ensure COVID protocols are followed at the vaccination centres," said the Kerala Health Minister.

COVID-19 in Kerala

38,607 new COVID19 cases and 48 deaths reported in the state today. This is the highest single-day spike in cases in the state. Death toll rises to 5,259. The total number of persons recovered is 12,44,301: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan



(file pic) pic.twitter.com/sbSx21iPlr — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021

Kerala recorded the highest single-day spike of 38,607 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. In addition, 48 deaths were recorded taking the state's death toll to 5,259. The total number of persons recovered is 12,44,301, according to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

(Image: PTI)