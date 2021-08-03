COVID-19: Kerala's Doctor Association Suggests Ways To State Govt To Curb Recent Surge

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association on Tuesday urged the state government to strictly impose restrictions to curb the spread in the state. The medical officers laid stress on implementing contact tracing and 17 days quarantine for coronavirus-infected persons, along with strict restrictions in micro-containment zones. The Kerala Government Medical Officers'' Association (KGMOA) submitted the suggestions to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, as the state continues to remain the largest contributor to India's COVID-19 cases by recording more than 20,000 cases in a single day.

Suggestions were given by KGMOA

According to KGMOA, the present lockdown strategy should be discontinued considering the socio-economic factors and immunity acquired by almost 55% of the state's population. Further, it said that a hassle-free and effective vaccination drive is the best option for containing this pandemic. Moreover, the association said that the restrictions should be imposed in micro containment zones, instead of imposing them on the whole state. The organization said,

"Time tested strategy of contact tracing and isolation which ensured an effective control during the first phase must be followed. Contact tracing must be entrusted to local RRT with the help of workforc other non essential services. All positive cases must be quarantined for 17 days. Those with COVID like symptoms must also be quarantined even if tested negative on Antigen testing and RTPCR repeated if symptom persists."

KGMOA stated that the present strategy of categorizing areas based on TPR alone should be replaced by indicators like Daily Positive Cases per 10,000, Active cases per 10000 along with TPR. However, setting targets and criteria for testing to reduce TPR should be avoided. By focusing on the purpose of testing, the association said that the testing should take place to identify cases rather than create a false sense of security. More effective surveillance and testing must be done in densely populated areas of the state, it said. According to the government doctors' body, proper reporting of fever and ARI cases from private hospitals, clinics, medical stores, laboratories, etc must be ensured. While suggesting about opening marketplaces, the association said,

"Ten persons per 100 sq ft at a particular point of time only must be allowed. Congestion has to be eased out by extending their time of functioning. We would suggest shops selling essential items to be open on all days from 7 AM to 11 PM. Other establishments like textile shops, spare parts shops, workshops etc may be allowed to function on all days from 9 AM to 7 PM."

(With PTI inputs)

(IMAGE: PIXABAY/UNSPLASH)